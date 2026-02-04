Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    ADY: Comprehensive control measures taken amid unstable weather

    Infrastructure
    • 04 February, 2026
    • 14:36
    ADY: Comprehensive control measures taken amid unstable weather

    Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) is implementing comprehensive control measures to ensure the safe delivery of passengers and cargo to their destinations amid unstable weather conditions observed across the country, the ADY told Report.

    The company noted that currently all trains are operating according to schedule.

    "We urge our passengers to be cautious while moving on platforms and to cross railway tracks only at designated crossings," the ADY said.

