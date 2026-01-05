President: Azerbaijan can be considered one of the safest on a global scale

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    "Azerbaijan can be considered one of the safest on a global scale," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local television channels on January 5, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Speaking about the factors that attract tourists to Azerbaijan, the head of state also noted that, for the first time, the World Skiing Championship will be held in Shahdag in two months. "For the first time, there will be a World Championship in Shahdag. We have already positioned ourselves in the calendar of the International Ski Federation. Azerbaijan is a southern country, but the beaches are not far away. A big development project, Sea Breeze, which is also unique in its capacity, in its scale, in its beauty and nothing similar exists anywhere in the world. In one place, it integrates hotel recreation, entertainment, housing, and more," the President added.

    Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev
    Dövlət başçısı: Azərbaycan qlobal səviyyədə ən təhlükəsiz məkanlardan biri hesab edilə bilər
    Президент: Азербайджан можно считать одной из самых безопасных стран в мире

