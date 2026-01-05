President: Azerbaijan can be considered one of the safest on a global scale

"Azerbaijan can be considered one of the safest on a global scale," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local television channels on January 5, Report informs via AZERTAC.

Speaking about the factors that attract tourists to Azerbaijan, the head of state also noted that, for the first time, the World Skiing Championship will be held in Shahdag in two months. "For the first time, there will be a World Championship in Shahdag. We have already positioned ourselves in the calendar of the International Ski Federation. Azerbaijan is a southern country, but the beaches are not far away. A big development project, Sea Breeze, which is also unique in its capacity, in its scale, in its beauty and nothing similar exists anywhere in the world. In one place, it integrates hotel recreation, entertainment, housing, and more," the President added.