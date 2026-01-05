Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Azerbaijani President: Governance model applied in Garabagh and East Zangezur can perhaps be applied to the entire country

    Domestic policy
    • 05 January, 2026
    • 23:55
    "The governance model applied in Garabagh and East Zangezur can one day be applied to different parts of the country, perhaps to the country as a whole. This is an operational, flexible administrative method that requires the participation of fewer officials," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local television channels on January 5, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "In any case, for our general development, every person, especially an official, must work with his heart, particularly after such a magnificent and historic Victory, when there is such a positive mood in society. We have all been living the last five years, as they say, as a proud and happy nation. Therefore, we should not tolerate problems in society or the arbitrariness of officials. We should all be more intolerant of this, including myself," the head of state noted.

    Prezident: Qarabağda və Şərqi Zəngəzurdakı idarəetmə modeli bəlkə də bütövlükdə ölkəyə tətbiq edilə bilər
    Президент: Модель управления в Карабахе и Восточном Зангезуре может быть применена по всей стране

