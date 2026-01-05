Washington not at war with Venezuela, US envoy tells UN
The United States is not at war with Venezuela and is not occupying the country, Washington's ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said, Report informs via The Telegraph.
Mike Waltz, who previously served as Donald Trump's national security adviser, told the UN in New York that Venezuela had "facilitated the flood of illegal drugs coming into the US".
"[Maduro] has become rich off the misery of untold numbers of Americans, Venezuelans, and others, aiding and abetting terror organizations like Hezbollah".
