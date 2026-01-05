Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Washington not at war with Venezuela, US envoy tells UN

    Other countries
    • 05 January, 2026
    • 23:57
    Washington not at war with Venezuela, US envoy tells UN

    The United States is not at war with Venezuela and is not occupying the country, Washington's ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said, Report informs via The Telegraph.

    Mike Waltz, who previously served as Donald Trump's national security adviser, told the UN in New York that Venezuela had "facilitated the flood of illegal drugs coming into the US".

    "[Maduro] has become rich off the misery of untold numbers of Americans, Venezuelans, and others, aiding and abetting terror organizations like Hezbollah".

    United States Venezuela UN Mike Waltz
    ABŞ-nin BMT-dəki daimi nümayəndəsi: Vaşinqton Venesuelaya qarşı müharibə aparmır
    Постпред США: Вашингтон не ведет войну против Венесуэлы

    Latest News

    00:14
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev interviewed by local TV channels

    Domestic policy
    00:08

    President Ilham Aliyev: Every time our flag was raised in a village or city, Azerbaijan for me was that land

    Military
    23:57

    Washington not at war with Venezuela, US envoy tells UN

    Other countries
    23:55

    Azerbaijani President: Governance model applied in Garabagh and East Zangezur can perhaps be applied to the entire country

    Domestic policy
    23:52

    UN chief Guterres raises concerns about instability in Venezuela, legality of US operation

    Other countries
    23:49

    President: Azerbaijan can be considered one of the safest on a global scale

    Tourism
    23:44

    Israeli PM says he shares common position with Trump on Iran

    Other countries
    23:42

    President: If we want to develop science, we must not only employ researchers, but also undertake reforms

    Education and science
    23:39

    President: It is the duty of each of us to protect the Azerbaijani language

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed