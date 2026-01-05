Israeli PM says he shares common position with Trump on Iran

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed his diplomatic visit to the United States, where he met with President Donald Trump, during a 40-signature discussion in the Knesset, Report informs via Ynet News.

Netanyahu said: "Trump emphasized our shared commitment to disarm Hamas and demilitarize it - and the need to bring back the last hostage, Israeli hero Ran Guaili."

On Iran, he stated: "Trump and I expressed a firm position - we will not allow Iran to rebuild its ballistic missile industry, and certainly will not allow it to renew its nuclear program. This is a shared position that remains unchanged."