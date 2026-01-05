Israeli PM says he shares common position with Trump on Iran
- 05 January, 2026
- 23:44
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed his diplomatic visit to the United States, where he met with President Donald Trump, during a 40-signature discussion in the Knesset, Report informs via Ynet News.
Netanyahu said: "Trump emphasized our shared commitment to disarm Hamas and demilitarize it - and the need to bring back the last hostage, Israeli hero Ran Guaili."
On Iran, he stated: "Trump and I expressed a firm position - we will not allow Iran to rebuild its ballistic missile industry, and certainly will not allow it to renew its nuclear program. This is a shared position that remains unchanged."
