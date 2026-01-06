Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    President Ilham Aliyev: Every time our flag was raised in a village or city, Azerbaijan for me was that land

    Military
    • 06 January, 2026
    • 00:08
    President Ilham Aliyev: Every time our flag was raised in a village or city, Azerbaijan for me was that land

    "During the Patriotic War, land to me was represented by every liberated village, and the place where every martyr died was land to me. It is impossible to put into words the feelings I had when I received information about the losses every day," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during an interview with local television channels on January 5, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The head of state noted that during the Patriotic War, several changes in the direction of operations and the stoppage of the war on November 10 were aimed at preventing potential losses. "Every time our flag was raised in a village or city, Azerbaijan for me was that land," he said.

    Emphasizing the importance of being constantly ready to protect the motherland, President Ilham Aliyev added: "We must be strong and ready at every moment to defend our land, and I am sure that from now on not a single inch of our territory will fall under anyone"s feet. There is both strength and determination for this, the unity of the people, and a strong Azerbaijani state."

    President Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan
    İlham Əliyev: Hər an torpağımızı müdafiə etmək üçün güclü olmalıyıq
    Ильхам Алиев: Мы должны быть сильными и готовыми в любой момент защитить свою землю

    Latest News

    00:14
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev interviewed by local TV channels

    Domestic policy
    00:08

    President Ilham Aliyev: Every time our flag was raised in a village or city, Azerbaijan for me was that land

    Military
    23:57

    Washington not at war with Venezuela, US envoy tells UN

    Other countries
    23:55

    Azerbaijani President: Governance model applied in Garabagh and East Zangezur can perhaps be applied to the entire country

    Domestic policy
    23:52

    UN chief Guterres raises concerns about instability in Venezuela, legality of US operation

    Other countries
    23:49

    President: Azerbaijan can be considered one of the safest on a global scale

    Tourism
    23:44

    Israeli PM says he shares common position with Trump on Iran

    Other countries
    23:42

    President: If we want to develop science, we must not only employ researchers, but also undertake reforms

    Education and science
    23:39

    President: It is the duty of each of us to protect the Azerbaijani language

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed