Holiday event for children organized at Baku Zoological Park on Leyla Aliyeva's initiative

On the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, a festive event was organized at the Baku Zoological Park for children from low-income families on the occasion of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year.

Report informs via AZERTAC that a special holiday program was prepared for children from low-income families living in Absheron, Nizami, and Garadagh districts. A total of 150 children – 50 from each district – participated in the event.

During their visit, the young guests closely acquainted themselves with various animal species at the zoo. Zoo guides provided detailed information to the children about the animals' lifestyles, habitats, and feeding habits, tailored to their age.

The children were also informed about the process of releasing certain animal and bird species back into the wild and adapting them to their natural environments. It was particularly emphasized that the Baku Zoological Park is not merely a place for keeping animals but also a key center for preserving biodiversity, especially breeding endangered species native to Azerbaijan and reintroducing them into the wild. The educational tour sparked great interest among the children, contributing to shaping their attitudes toward nature and animals while fostering ecological awareness.

The event concluded with entertainment activities and lunch for the children.