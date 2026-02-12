Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Kazakhstan to boost flights to Azerbaijan ahead of Novruz

    Tourism
    • 12 February, 2026
    • 15:24
    Kazakh airline Air Astana will increase the frequency of flights to Baku ahead of the Novruz holiday, Report informs, citing the airline.

    "Ahead of the Novruz holiday, Air Astana is resuming direct flights from Almaty to Baku and increasing the overall number of flights to the capital of Azerbaijan," the statement said.

    Thus, from March 15, flights on the Almaty–Baku–Almaty route will be operated twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays. From April, the frequency will increase to three flights per week, and from May to four flights per week: on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. The new schedule provides for daytime departures and arrivals.

    The airline is also increasing the frequency of regular flights on the Atyrau–Baku–Atyrau route to three times a week: from March 18, flights will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays; from April, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

    The flight duration from Almaty will be 3 hours and 35 minutes, and from Atyrau, 1 hour and 25 minutes.

    Qazaxıstan aviaşirkəti yazda Azərbaycana reyslərin sayını artıracaq
    Казахстан весной увеличит число авиарейсов в Азербайджан

