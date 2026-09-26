Fuad Naghiyev: Azerbaijan seeks to attract investors as well as tourists

Our goal is to make Azerbaijan attractive not only to tourists but also to investors, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev said at a panel held on the second day of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) in Baku under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

According to him, the newly adopted "State Program on Tourism Development for 2026-2030" provides a broader support framework serving as a roadmap for the next four years: "We see significant potential to begin work on investments in regional infrastructure, support for additional equipment and charter air services, subsidies to attract foreign tourists, support for tourism-related events, as well as support for micro and small tourism businesses. For investors, this means that we are working not only to create opportunities, but also to build a more comprehensive ecosystem around these opportunities."

He said that another important priority is the development of tourism and recreation zones: "These zones are aimed at bringing together infrastructure, tourism services and destination development, while creating conditions for sustainable tourism development and investment. We also see significant potential for international hotel chains and resort projects, alongside growing opportunities in luxury, cultural and gastronomic tourism. Azerbaijan's diverse regions, rich cultural heritage and unique tourism assets provide a strong foundation for creating distinctive and high-value experiences for international visitors."

Naghiyev added that the Agency is ready and committed to working closely with investors, developers and global partners in the tourism industry: "We want to make Azerbaijan not only a country that tourists choose to visit, but also a country where investors see long-term potential. Therefore, I invite international investors, development partners and the private sector to view Azerbaijan not only as a tourism destination, but also as a long-term investment destination."