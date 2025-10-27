Azerbaijan Tourism Board organizes tour for reps of China, South Korea
Tourism
- 27 October, 2025
- 19:53
The Azerbaijan Tourism Board under the State Tourism Agency organized a tour for representatives of 19 leading Chinese and 5 leading South Korean tourism companies to Azerbaijan from October 20 to 26, Report informs via AZERTAC.
The participants were introduced to the tourism potential of Baku, Shamakhi, Gabala, Sheki, and Gakh districts.
As part of the visit, the Azerbaijan Tourism Board arranged B2B meetings between representatives of the tourism industries of Azerbaijan and China, as well as Azerbaijan and South Korea, to explore opportunities for future cooperation.
Latest News
21:01
Baku Court sentences man for attempted synagogue terror attackIncident
20:50
Poland reveals condition for Zelenskyy–Nawrocki meetingOther countries
20:40
Photo
Azerbaijan launches seminars on AI in MediaMedia
20:29
Photo
Azerbaijan, Kenya discuss collaboration in penitentiary sphereForeign policy
20:14
Photo
IJF: Baku set to host 2026 World Judo ChampionshipsIndividual sports
19:53
Photo
Azerbaijan Tourism Board organizes tour for reps of China, South KoreaTourism
19:38
Economy Minister: Armenia interested in importing goods from AzerbaijanBusiness
19:21
Minister: Slovenia sees renewable energy co-op with Azerbaijan as strategicEnergy
19:05