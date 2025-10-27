Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Azerbaijan Tourism Board organizes tour for reps of China, South Korea

    Tourism
    • 27 October, 2025
    • 19:53
    Azerbaijan Tourism Board organizes tour for reps of China, South Korea

    The Azerbaijan Tourism Board under the State Tourism Agency organized a tour for representatives of 19 leading Chinese and 5 leading South Korean tourism companies to Azerbaijan from October 20 to 26, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The participants were introduced to the tourism potential of Baku, Shamakhi, Gabala, Sheki, and Gakh districts.

    As part of the visit, the Azerbaijan Tourism Board arranged B2B meetings between representatives of the tourism industries of Azerbaijan and China, as well as Azerbaijan and South Korea, to explore opportunities for future cooperation.

    Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Tourism Board State Tourism Agency South Korea China
    Photo
    Çin və Cənubi Koreyanın turizm sənayesi üçün tanışlıq səfəri təşkil edilib
    Photo
    В Азербайджане прошел инфотур для туркомпаний из Китая и Южной Кореи

    Latest News

    21:01

    Baku Court sentences man for attempted synagogue terror attack

    Incident
    20:50

    Poland reveals condition for Zelenskyy–Nawrocki meeting

    Other countries
    20:40
    Photo

    Azerbaijan launches seminars on AI in Media

    Media
    20:29
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Kenya discuss collaboration in penitentiary sphere

    Foreign policy
    20:14
    Photo

    IJF: Baku set to host 2026 World Judo Championships

    Individual sports
    19:53
    Photo

    Azerbaijan Tourism Board organizes tour for reps of China, South Korea

    Tourism
    19:38

    Economy Minister: Armenia interested in importing goods from Azerbaijan

    Business
    19:21

    Minister: Slovenia sees renewable energy co-op with Azerbaijan as strategic

    Energy
    19:05

    Swiss Moto3 rider Dettwiler crashes at Malaysian Grand Prix

    Individual sports
    All News Feed