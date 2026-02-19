Azerbaijan, Jordan mull cooperation in tourism
Tourism
- 19 February, 2026
- 12:52
Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Jordan, Shahin Abdullayev, and Ramzi Mayata, Director General of the Jordan Tourism Promotion Council, held discussions on cooperation in the tourism sector, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Jordan.
The meeting focused on promoting collaboration between Azerbaijan and Jordan in tourism, as well as exploring joint initiatives within the sector, the embassy stated.
Latest News
13:04
Photo
First residents returning to Azerbaijan's Khojaly village of KhanabadDomestic policy
13:02
Number of people already registered for participation in WUF13 in Baku revealedInfrastructure
12:59
Visas for foreigners attending WUF13 to be free of chargeForeign policy
12:55
UN-Habitat: Asian cities to grow by another 1.2B people by 2050Infrastructure
12:52
Azerbaijan, Jordan mull cooperation in tourismTourism
12:39
Gas explosion kills 16 after apartment building partially collapsed in southern PakistanOther countries
12:38
Oriane Trolue: France distorting Kanak freedom struggle by presenting it as terrorismForeign policy
12:35
Photo
Deputy minister: Azerbaijan advancing private investment in green energyEnergy
12:28