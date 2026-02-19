Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Azerbaijan, Jordan mull cooperation in tourism

    19 February, 2026
    Azerbaijan, Jordan mull cooperation in tourism

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Jordan, Shahin Abdullayev, and Ramzi Mayata, Director General of the Jordan Tourism Promotion Council, held discussions on cooperation in the tourism sector, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Jordan.

    The meeting focused on promoting collaboration between Azerbaijan and Jordan in tourism, as well as exploring joint initiatives within the sector, the embassy stated.

