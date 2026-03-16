Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament of Azerbaijan) Sahiba Gafarova met with China's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei, Report informs.

At the meeting, satisfaction was expressed over the development of high-level strategic partnership relations between the two countries.

During the conversation, it was noted that inter-parliamentary ties constitute an important component of relations between the two countries, and the importance of developing inter-parliamentary cooperation, including ties between parliamentary friendship groups and committees, was emphasized.

Future opportunities for further deepening of relations were also reviewed.

At the meeting, it was also stated that Azerbaijan and China cooperate within the framework of international organizations, and it was highlighted that the countries consistently support each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty.