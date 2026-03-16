Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on reports that Iran's new leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, had traveled to Moscow for medical treatment, Report informs.

"We do not comment on such reports in any way," Peskov said in response to a question during a briefing.

Earlier reports claimed that Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was secretly transported to Moscow on a Russian military aircraft due to concerns about his health and security.