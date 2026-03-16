Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Kremlin refuses to comment on reports about Khamenei's trip to Moscow

    Other countries
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 15:08
    Kremlin refuses to comment on reports about Khamenei's trip to Moscow

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on reports that Iran's new leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, had traveled to Moscow for medical treatment, Report informs.

    "We do not comment on such reports in any way," Peskov said in response to a question during a briefing.

    Earlier reports claimed that Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was secretly transported to Moscow on a Russian military aircraft due to concerns about his health and security.

    Mojtaba Khamenei US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Kreml Xameneinin Moskvada müalicə olunması barədə xəbərlərə münasibət bildirməyib
    В Кремле не стали комментировать сообщения о лечении Хаменеи в Москве

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