Szijjártó: Ukraine refuses to take part in trilateral consultations on Druzhba

A trilateral consultation on Druzhba pipeline with the Slovak and Ukrainian energy ministers was scheduled for today, but the Ukrainian side ultimately refused to take part, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said Monday, Report informs.

"This comes after our Energy Ministry delegation spent three and a half days in Kyiv seeking dialogue. All meeting requests were rejected, and EU inspectors are also not being allowed to travel to the site," Szijjártó wrote on X.

The Hungarian minister further stated that "it is therefore clear that Ukraine is not restarting the Druzhba oil pipeline for purely political reasons, even though it is technically ready to operate."