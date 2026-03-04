Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Azerbaijan joins UN tourism summit discussions in Berlin

    Tourism
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 10:41
    Azerbaijan joins UN tourism summit discussions in Berlin

    Deputy Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, Azada Huseynova, took part in the discussions held at the UN Tourism Ministers' Summit in Berlin, Germany, with the participation of tourism ministers from nearly 20 countries, Report informs, citing the agency.

    During the summit Huseynova met with Abdulaziz Akkulov, Chairman of Uzbekistan's State Tourism Committee. At the meeting, both sides exchanged information on target market strategies and promotion principles in the tourism sector. In addition, they reviewed the work carried out under the Memorandum of Understanding signed in April 2025 between the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) and Uzbekistan's National Promotion Center, and agreed on additional tools to further strengthen cooperation.

    As part of the visit, a meeting was organized at Azerbaijan's Embassy in Germany with representatives of the country's tourism industry. Ambassador Nasimi Aghayev welcomed the participants, noting Azerbaijan's rich tourism potential that could attract German tourists.

    Huseynova also delivered a speech highlighting major international events to be hosted in Azerbaijan. Later, the Azerbaijan Tourism Board presented a showcase of the country's tourism opportunities and answered questions from industry representatives.

