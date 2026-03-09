Szijjártó urges EU to lift Russian energy import ban amid Middle East tensions

Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    • 09 March, 2026
    • 15:12
    Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó has urged the EU to "immediately" lift its ban on Russian oil and gas imports amid tensions in the Middle East, Report informs.

    "The EU should immediately lift its ban on Russian oil and gas imports. With the war in the Middle East escalating and the Strait of Hormuz closed, a major share of global energy supply is now at risk. Europe is especially exposed because the EU had already banned Russian energy imports," Szijjártó wrote on X.

    He added that the current conflict in the Middle East is cutting global supply as well: "When supply shrinks, prices rise. Europe is therefore facing the risk of dramatic price increases. If Brussels keeps the sanctions in place, it will cause serious harm to European people and the European economy. The focus should be on protecting the interests of Europeans, not ideology."

    Siyarto: Aİ Yaxın Şərqdəki münaqişəyə görə Rusiyadan neft-qaz idxalına qadağanı ləğv etməlidir
    Сийярто: ЕС должен снять запрет на импорт нефти и газа из РФ из-за конфликта на Ближнем Востоке

