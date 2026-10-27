Turkmenistan prioritizes preserving, transmitting national values to youth

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Turkmenistan's state policy is aimed at preserving national values and passing them on to future generations, Minister of Culture of Turkmenistan Gurbanmyrat Myradaliyev said at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, education and the involvement of young people in social activities play an important role in preserving national values.

"Young people participate in environmental initiatives, the restoration of cultural monuments, and tourism projects," the minister noted.

He also emphasized that Turkmenistan's commitment to the status of permanent neutrality allows the country to consistently develop friendly relations with states of the world and authoritative international organizations, creating a basis for peaceful cooperation and dialogue.

"Cultural diversity strengthens society when every person feels respect for their language, heritage, and identity," Myradaliyev said.

According to him, culture helps peoples better understand each other, strengthens trust, and creates a basis for peace and sustainable development.

"Intercultural dialogue is constant joint work for the sake of peace, cohesion, and a common future. I thank the organizers for the invitation and express confidence that the decisions of our forum will make a practical contribution to strengthening bridges between peoples," he added.