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    Valeria Giannotta: Azerbaijan-Italy ties offer valuable lessons for EU

    Foreign policy
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 14:46
    Valeria Giannotta: Azerbaijan-Italy ties offer valuable lessons for EU

    Relations between Italy and Azerbaijan have strengthened significantly in recent years as the two countries have adopted a more pragmatic approach based on shared interests, with energy cooperation emerging as a key driver of closer ties, Valeria Giannotta, scientific director of the Italian think tank CeSPI, made the remarks at the Azerbaijan-EU think tank forum held at the Egmont Institute in Brussels.

    "With Giorgia Meloni's government coming to power, Italy adopted a significantly more pragmatic approach focused on mutually beneficial partnerships. Today, shared interests take precedence over ideological considerations," Giannotta said at the forum.

    She noted that Azerbaijan had become particularly important to Italy as an energy supplier following the start of Russia's war against Ukraine. Giannotta also highlighted the role of Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) in supporting Italy amid recent instability in regional markets and fluctuations in oil prices. This, she said, had helped strengthen mutual trust between the two countries.

    At the same time, bilateral cooperation extends far beyond the energy sector. The expert identified industry, digitalisation, modernisation of customs administration and the development of transport routes, including the Middle Corridor, as other promising areas for cooperation.

    "One only needs to look at the map to understand that Italy and Azerbaijan complement each other," she said, underscoring Italy's strategic position in the Mediterranean and Azerbaijan's role in the South Caucasus as a bridge to Asia.

    According to Giannotta, the experience of bilateral relations could also benefit the European Union. Brussels should pay greater attention to pragmatic cooperation and the search for mutually beneficial solutions, moving beyond ideological differences.

    She also cited the Italy-Azerbaijan University as a successful example of cooperation in education and public diplomacy that could serve as a model for other European countries.

    "Stability is built through cooperation," the expert stressed.

    Valeria Giannotta Ukraine Azerbaijan-Italy relations European Union
    Valeriya Ciannotta: Azərbaycan-İtaliya münasibətləri üzrə təcrübə bütün Aİ üçün faydalı ola bilər
    Валерия Джианотта: Опыт азербайджано-итальянских отношений может быть полезен всему ЕС
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