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    Twenty Somali students admitted to Azerbaijani universities

    Education and science
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 14:48
    Twenty Somali students admitted to Azerbaijani universities

    Twenty Somali citizens have secured places at Azerbaijani higher education institutions for the 2026–2027 academic year.

    The State Agency for Science and Higher Education told Report that the students will pursue bachelor's and master's degrees and medical residency programmes.

    They will study at Baku State University, Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, Azerbaijan Technical University, Azerbaijan Medical University, Baku Engineering University, Azerbaijan State University of Economics, Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, Baku Higher Oil School, the National Aviation Academy, Khazar University and Azerbaijan State Agricultural University.

    The programmes cover humanities and social sciences, natural sciences, engineering and technology, economics and management, agriculture, and relevant medical residency specialities.

    The students will study under the Agreement on Cooperation in Education between Azerbaijan's Ministry of Science and Education and Somalia's Ministry of Education, Culture and Higher Education.

    foreign students higher education Somalia
    Somalidən 20 tələbə Azərbaycanda təhsil alacaq
    20 студентов из Сомали будут обучаться в Азербайджане
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