Azerbaijan, UK discuss escalation in Middle East

Jeyhun Bayramov, the foreign minister of Azerbaijan, held a phone call with Stephen Doughty, the United Kingdom's minister of state for Europe, North America and Overseas Territories.

Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, that the growing military escalation in the Middle East was the main topic of discussion.

The British side expressed serious concern over a drone attack carried out by Iran against Azerbaijan, stressing that threats targeting civilian infrastructure and the safety of the population are unacceptable.

Bayramov said such actions contribute to further escalation in the region and emphasized that Azerbaijan is taking all necessary measures to ensure its security.

The two sides also exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom.