    • 09 March, 2026
    • 15:16
    Lebanon's president says Israel will not achieve goals through continued strikes

    Joseph Aoun, the president of Lebanon, said that Israel will not achieve its objectives against the Hezbollah group if it continues carrying out attacks on Lebanese territory.

    Report informs via Interfax that Aoun said Israeli strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut, southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley would not help Israel accomplish its goals.

    "Israel's attacks on the southern areas of Beirut, the south of the country and the Bekaa Valley will not lead to the fulfillment of Israel's objectives," Aoun said.

    He added that Lebanon has informed world powers and the United Nations of its full readiness to resume negotiations and discuss security issues necessary to stop Israeli attacks.

    The Lebanese president also stressed that the authorities will continue efforts to disarm all forces in the country that are not affiliated with state institutions.

    Jozef Aun: İsrail hücumları davam etdirərsə, Livanda məqsədlərinə çatmayacaq
    Жозеф Аун: Израиль не добьется целей в Ливане, если продолжит атаки

