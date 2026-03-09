British and German citizens evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 09 March, 2026
- 12:42
On Monday, one British and one German citizen were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. local time (GMT+4).
According to Report, the evacuation was carried out through the Astara border crossing.
In addition, six Iranian citizens were also safely returned to their home country.
Latest News
12:49
MP: Azerbaijan may earn more revenue from energy sales this yearEnergy
12:42
Photo
British and German citizens evacuated from Iran to AzerbaijanForeign policy
12:38
Debris from intercepted Iranian missile injures two in Abu DhabiOther countries
12:20
Unknown assailants attempt to bomb synagogue in BelgiumOther countries
12:12
Guo Jiakun: China considers any actions against Iran's new supreme leader unacceptableOther countries
12:03
AZAL resumes direct flights from Baku to NakhchivanDomestic policy
12:00
Iran says 1,255 killed since February 28 in US and Israeli strikesRegion
11:41
ISW: Ukraine to send specialists to Middle East to teach tactics against Iranian dronesOther countries
11:32