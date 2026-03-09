Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    British and German citizens evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 09 March, 2026
    • 12:42
    British and German citizens evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    On Monday, one British and one German citizen were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. local time (GMT+4).

    According to Report, the evacuation was carried out through the Astara border crossing.

    In addition, six Iranian citizens were also safely returned to their home country.

