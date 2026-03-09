Von der Leyen hails Middle Corridor as path to long-term peace in South Caucasus

The Middle Corridor will make trade and cooperation the norm in the previously troubled South Caucasus region, linking Azerbaijan and Armenia to each other and to Europe, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at today's ambassadors' conference in Brussels, Report informs.

Speaking about global projects and their significance for Europe, the head of the European Commission cited the Middle Corridor as an example, which will reduce the delivery of goods from Asia to Europe from 30 to 15 days.

According to von der Leyen, "this corridor will also connect the formerly warring countries of the South Caucasus - Azerbaijan and Armenia - between them and to Europe."

"Just like coal and steel brought Europe together after World War Two, this new corridor can make trade and cooperation the norm in a troubled region and be a route not just to Europe, but to peace," she emphasized.