Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    German foreign minister thanks Azerbaijan for assistance in evacuating citizens from Iran

    Foreign policy
    • 09 March, 2026
    • 15:21
    German foreign minister thanks Azerbaijan for assistance in evacuating citizens from Iran

    Johann Wadephul, Germany's foreign minister, spoke by phone on Monday with Jeyhun Bayramov, the foreign minister of Azerbaijan, to discuss the escalating situation in the Middle East.

    Report informs with reference to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry that the ministers discussed the current regional security situation and the impact of rising tensions in the Middle East on regional and global security.

    During the call, Wadephul also expressed concern over drone attacks carried out by Iran against Azerbaijan, strongly condemned the strikes and expressed solidarity with the country.

    He also thanked the Azerbaijani side for its support in evacuating citizens of Germany from Iran.

    The ministers also exchanged views on the prospects for developing Azerbaijani-German bilateral relations, as well as other regional issues of mutual interest.

    Johann Wadephul Jeyhun Bayramov
    Almaniya vətəndaşlarının İrandan təxliyəsində göstərilən dəstəyə görə Azərbaycana təşəkkür edib
    Вадефуль поблагодарил Азербайджан за поддержку в эвакуации граждан ФРГ из Ирана

    Latest News

    15:51

    Lebanon postpones parliamentary elections amid security tensions

    Other countries
    15:49

    Energy supply disruptions could last up to three months, Rabobank strategist says

    Energy
    15:33

    Azerbaijan, UK discuss escalation in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    15:21

    German foreign minister thanks Azerbaijan for assistance in evacuating citizens from Iran

    Foreign policy
    15:16

    Lebanon's president says Israel will not achieve goals through continued strikes

    Other countries
    15:12

    Szijjártó urges EU to lift Russian energy import ban amid Middle East tensions

    Energy
    15:07

    UK weighing measures to limit economic impact of Iran-related conflict, Starmer says

    Other countries
    15:01

    Putin congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei on his election as Iran's Supreme Leader

    Region
    14:41

    Türkiye respects Iran's choice of new leadership, AK Party spokesperson says

    Region
    All News Feed