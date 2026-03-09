German foreign minister thanks Azerbaijan for assistance in evacuating citizens from Iran

Johann Wadephul, Germany's foreign minister, spoke by phone on Monday with Jeyhun Bayramov, the foreign minister of Azerbaijan, to discuss the escalating situation in the Middle East.

Report informs with reference to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry that the ministers discussed the current regional security situation and the impact of rising tensions in the Middle East on regional and global security.

During the call, Wadephul also expressed concern over drone attacks carried out by Iran against Azerbaijan, strongly condemned the strikes and expressed solidarity with the country.

He also thanked the Azerbaijani side for its support in evacuating citizens of Germany from Iran.

The ministers also exchanged views on the prospects for developing Azerbaijani-German bilateral relations, as well as other regional issues of mutual interest.