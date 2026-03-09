Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Region
    • 09 March, 2026
    • 14:41
    Türkiye respects Iran's choice of new leadership, AK Party spokesperson says

    Omer Celik, spokesperson for Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), said that Türkiye respects the decision of the Iranian state regarding its new leadership, Report informs via Hurriyet.

    "We respect the will of the Iranian state," Celik said.

    Ömər Çelik: Türkiyə İran dövlətinin seçiminə hörmət edir
    Омер Челик: Турция уважает выбор иранского государства

