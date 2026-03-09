Türkiye respects Iran's choice of new leadership, AK Party spokesperson says
- 09 March, 2026
- 14:41
Omer Celik, spokesperson for Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), said that Türkiye respects the decision of the Iranian state regarding its new leadership, Report informs via Hurriyet.
"We respect the will of the Iranian state," Celik said.
