Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to Mojtaba Khamenei on his election to the position of Supreme Leader of Iran, the Kremlin said in a statement, Report informs.

"I am confident that you will honorably continue the work of your father [Ali Khamenei] and unite the Iranian people in the face of severe trials," Putin noted.

He also emphasized that Russia remains a reliable partner of Iran.

Today, it was announced that Mojtaba Khamenei has been appointed as Iran's new Supreme Leader, replacing his father Ali Khamenei in this position, who was killed at his residence on February 28 as a result of a joint Israeli and US operation.