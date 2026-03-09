UK weighing measures to limit economic impact of Iran-related conflict, Starmer says

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the government is consulting with international partners on steps to reduce the economic impact of escalating tensions in the Middle East on businesses and households.

Speaking to journalists, Starmer said the government's task is "to act ahead of events, look forward and work together," according to Al Jazeera as cited by Report.

He added that London is also discussing with allies what additional joint measures could be taken to limit the potential effects of the crisis on people in the United Kingdom.

Starmer noted that further steps may be needed to curb the economic fallout of the conflict amid rising oil prices.

People will feel it, he said, adding that the longer it continues, the greater the likelihood of negative consequences UK economy.