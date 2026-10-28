Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
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    Intercultural dialogue should help reduce inequality, UN official says

    Foreign policy
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 11:12
    Intercultural dialogue should help reduce inequality, UN official says

    Intercultural dialogue should contribute to reducing inequality and expanding the participation of women and girls in decision-making, UN Women Deputy Executive Director Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda said in a video message to the participants of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Report informs.

    According to her, in 2025, 71% of women used the internet compared to 77% of men, which indicates an ongoing gender gap in access to digital technologies.

    Gumbonzvanda emphasized the need to create conditions for developing the leadership potential of women and girls, provide them with access to education and resources, as well as offer real opportunities for participation in the development of public policy.

    She added that the exchange of experience between representatives of different cultures and generations makes it possible to strengthen partnerships and find long-term solutions to common problems.

    Separately, the deputy head of the entity noted the importance of cooperation with traditional leaders of African countries to eradicate child marriage and promote women's rights, taking into account the cultural characteristics of local communities.

    7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda United Nations
    "BMT-Qadınlar" qurumunun rəsmisi Bakı Forumunda gender bərabərsizliyi məsələsini qaldırıb
    Гумбозванда: Межкультурный диалог должен быть направлен на сокращение гендерного неравенства
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