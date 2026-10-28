Uneducated individuals more easily led astray, Azerbaijani official says

People without education or with low levels of education are easier to lead down a false and harmful path, Deputy Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Firudin Gurbanov said at a session within the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Report informs.

He noted that achieving dialogue is possible precisely through education: "Educated people are more likely to reach a consensus and find common ground."

The deputy minister also emphasized the need to create conditions for communication and dialogue: "If we want to achieve genuine peace in the world, we must start with children. Education is extremely important. Looking at the conflicts and wars occurring in the modern world, we realize its importance more clearly."

Gurbanov also noted that it will be difficult for young people receiving education today based solely on memorization and repetition to meet the demands of the modern era:

"By memorizing certain tests, one can enter a university, obtain a bachelor's and master's degree, as well as a diploma. However, the main question is the extent to which these people acquire the skills to adapt to changing conditions, communicate, and think critically and creatively."

The deputy minister emphasized that the rapid development of technology poses new tasks for the education system:

"Young people must be able to use modern technologies, adapt to changes, and communicate effectively. It is necessary to develop critical and creative thinking. In particular, creative thinking is considered one of the most important skills in the modern era."