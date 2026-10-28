Anais Roxanne Dagrou: Young women have limited access to technology education

Young women around the world have limited access to education in the field of technology, said Anais Roxanne Dagrou, an African feminist activist, gender consultant and community leader, Report informs.

Speaking during the panel session titled Knowledge, Voice and Leadership: Empowering Women and Girls Across Cultures for a Shared Future, held as part of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Roxanne Dagrou highlighted that girls should be equipped with technical skills within the education system.

"They should be educated about artificial intelligence. However, global experience shows that there are few people providing girls with education in this field. Technology companies could also create dedicated internship programmes for young girls," she said.