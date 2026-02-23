LeBron becomes 1st player with 43,000 regular-season points
Team sports
- 23 February, 2026
- 11:41
LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to reach 43,000 career regular-season points, Report informs via The Score.
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar hit the milestone on a layup midway through the third quarter of Sunday's 111-89 defeat to the Boston Celtics.
He accomplished the feat in his 1600th regular-season game. He needs just 12 more appearances to surpass Robert Parish for the all-time NBA record.
James finished Sunday's contest with 20 points, five assists, four boards, two steals, and one block in 34 minutes of action.
Latest News
12:19
President of Azerbaijan congratulates Sultan of BruneiForeign policy
12:12
Iceland looks to fast-track vote on joining EUOther countries
11:53
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban DevelopmentForeign policy
11:41
LeBron becomes 1st player with 43,000 regular-season pointsTeam sports
11:27
Blackwater founder Erik Prince joins drone-warfare fray in UkraineOther countries
11:15
Azerbaijan's fertilizer imports rise 8.5% in JanuaryBusiness
11:01
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Japan, Brunei on their national dayForeign policy
10:53
Russian drone strike kills two in Ukraine's Odesa regionOther countries
10:34