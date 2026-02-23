LeBron becomes 1st player with 43,000 regular-season points

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to reach 43,000 career regular-season points, Report informs via The Score.

    The Los Angeles Lakers superstar hit the milestone on a layup midway through the third quarter of Sunday's 111-89 defeat to the Boston Celtics.

    He accomplished the feat in his 1600th regular-season game. He needs just 12 more appearances to surpass Robert Parish for the all-time NBA record.

    James finished Sunday's contest with 20 points, five assists, four boards, two steals, and one block in 34 minutes of action.

    LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers NBA record
    Lebron Ceyms NBA-da yeni rekord müəyyənləşdirib

