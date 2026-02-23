LeBron becomes 1st player with 43,000 regular-season points

LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to reach 43,000 career regular-season points, Report informs via The Score.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar hit the milestone on a layup midway through the third quarter of Sunday's 111-89 defeat to the Boston Celtics.

He accomplished the feat in his 1600th regular-season game. He needs just 12 more appearances to surpass Robert Parish for the all-time NBA record.

James finished Sunday's contest with 20 points, five assists, four boards, two steals, and one block in 34 minutes of action.