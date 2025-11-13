Azerbaijani women's volleyball team shines as runner-up at 6th Islamic Solidarity Games

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    • 13 November, 2025
    The Azerbaijani women's volleyball team won a silver medal at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Report informs.

    In final, the national team lost to Türkiye.

    İslamiada: Azərbaycanın voleybol millisi gümüş medal qazanıb
    Исламиада: Cборная Азербайджана по волейболу завоевала серебро

