Azerbaijani women's volleyball team shines as runner-up at 6th Islamic Solidarity Games
Team sports
- 13 November, 2025
- 18:16
The Azerbaijani women's volleyball team won a silver medal at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Report informs.
In final, the national team lost to Türkiye.
