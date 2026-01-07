Zelenskyy hints at near-term Trump meeting as Ukraine awaits US security guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested that a new meeting with US President Donald Trump could take place "in the near future," Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

During that meeting, the US leader may provide an answer regarding the timeline for security guarantees for Ukraine, according to Zelenskyy's comments to journalists.

Zelenskyy noted that the key issue currently under discussion - including at the level of national leaders - is security guarantees. On January 6, following a meeting in Paris, a briefing was held on this matter.

However, the president added that he is not ready to publicly comment at this time on the progress of discussions regarding US security guarantees extending beyond 15 years. He explained that during a meeting in December at Trump's residence in Mar-a-Lago, after Zelenskyy raised this issue, Trump took a pause.

"In December at Mar-a-Lago, I raised this issue - the President of the United States took a pause on it and said they would consider it. I think I will meet with him in the near future. I believe I will have a meeting in Washington, or possibly elsewhere. We'll see what plans the US president has. And I think there I will be able to get an answer to this question," Zelenskyy concluded.