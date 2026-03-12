‘We will not relent until making you sorry': Iranian official tells Trump
Region
- 12 March, 2026
- 21:50
Iran's top national security official, Ali Larijani, has warned Iran will not relent until making US President Donald Trump sorry for his "grave miscalculation" to launch war on the country, Report informs.
"Trump says he is looking for a speedy victory. While starting a war is easy, it cannot be won with a few tweets," Larijani said in a post on X.
"We will not relent until making you sorry for this grave miscalculation. #TrumpMustPay," he wrote.
