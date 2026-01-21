Uzbekistan president departs for Davos to attend signing of Peace Board charter

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has left for Switzerland on a working visit to participate in the signing ceremony of the Board Peace charter to be held in Davos, according to the press service of Uzbek president, Report informs

"At the invitation of US President Donald Trump, on January 21, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev departed for Switzerland on a working visit to attend the signing ceremony of the Board of Peace charter, initiated by the US leader," reads the statement.