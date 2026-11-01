Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Kyiv will not concede territories currently under Moscow's control.

The Ukrainian leader made the statement in an interview with CNN Türk during his visit to Türkiye, Report informs.

"We cannot recognize that our eastern territories, including Crimea, which is under temporary Russian occupation, belong to it. This contradicts our pride, the will of our society, and our constitution. Russia wants this and is trying to convey it to us through various mediators. However, this is not a sound or reasonable approach. Therefore, our priority is to ensure a ceasefire on the existing front line, and then discuss other issues," the Ukrainian president stated.

According to him, the agenda for the meeting envisaged within the Ukrainian-Russian peace process will include topics such as energy, a maritime ceasefire, and prisoner exchanges.

The main agenda of the leaders' summit is to ensure an unconditional, complete ceasefire and to monitor its compliance through a robust mechanism.

"This will be a diplomatic step towards peace. Achieving a ceasefire is one issue. How you will monitor it afterward, how you will control it, and who will control it is a separate issue. Next follows a roadmap leading to the end of the war. Security guarantees are also very important. Recently, Russia has also stated that it wants security guarantees. However, we are the ones who were attacked. The side that needs security guarantees is us, yet Moscow is also raising this issue. In that case, everyone is ready to discuss it," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also reiterated his readiness to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Türkiye.