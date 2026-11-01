Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory

    Drone strikes target power and oil facilities in eastern Sudan

    Other countries
    • 01 November, 2026
    • 15:28
    Drone strikes target power and oil facilities in eastern Sudan

    Drones belonging to the Rapid Support Forces targeted the Haya electrical transformer station and a nearby oil pumping station on Saturday, setting fires and damaging the facilities, Report informs referring to Sudan Tribune.

    The oil facility sits on the pipeline transporting crude to the Bashayer port on the Red Sea coast in eastern Sudan.

    This attack is the second to target energy infrastructure in Haya over the past three days.

    It is part of a broader series of coordinated drone strikes on energy facilities in states controlled by the Sudanese armed forces.

    The government has accused Ethiopia of facilitating the launch of these drones from its territory.

    More than 13 electricity distribution stations in Gedaref, Khartoum, Al Jazirah, Red Sea, Sennar, White Nile and South Kordofan states have suffered severe damage, causing widespread power outages.

    Local sources told Sudan Tribune that a long-range drone fired missiles at the Haya transformer station, causing extensive fires at the site.

    Sudan Drone attacks Rapid Support Forces
    Çevik Reaksiya Qüvvələri Sudanın şərqində enerji obyektlərinə dronlarla hücum edib
    СБР атаковали дронами энергообъекты на востоке Судана
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    16:51
    Azerbaijan approves regulations and structure of State Reserves Agency
    Other
    16:48
    Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Reserves Agency appointed
    Domestic policy
    16:43
    Attackers ambush police in Nigeria, killing at least 8
    Other countries
    16:38
    Photo
    ADY discusses infrastructure, fleet expansion and digital services with partners
    Infrastructure
    16:33
    Former Azerbaijani Ambassador to Japan awarded Order of Rising Sun
    Foreign policy
    16:27
    Baku Metro's charter capital to increase by 31.4% – Exclusive
    Finance
    16:22
    Qatar says US-Iran mediation efforts 'ongoing'
    Other countries
    16:09
    Photo
    Video
    Sites of Memory of Western Azerbaijan: Ethnic cleansing in Alagoz village
    Domestic policy
    16:07
    John Spencer: Disinformation operations played significant role during 44-day war
    Karabakh
    All News Feed