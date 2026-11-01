Drone strikes target power and oil facilities in eastern Sudan

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Drones belonging to the Rapid Support Forces targeted the Haya electrical transformer station and a nearby oil pumping station on Saturday, setting fires and damaging the facilities, Report informs referring to Sudan Tribune.

The oil facility sits on the pipeline transporting crude to the Bashayer port on the Red Sea coast in eastern Sudan.

This attack is the second to target energy infrastructure in Haya over the past three days.

It is part of a broader series of coordinated drone strikes on energy facilities in states controlled by the Sudanese armed forces.

The government has accused Ethiopia of facilitating the launch of these drones from its territory.

More than 13 electricity distribution stations in Gedaref, Khartoum, Al Jazirah, Red Sea, Sennar, White Nile and South Kordofan states have suffered severe damage, causing widespread power outages.

Local sources told Sudan Tribune that a long-range drone fired missiles at the Haya transformer station, causing extensive fires at the site.