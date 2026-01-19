Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Uzbekistan declares readiness to join Trump's Gaza Peace Board initiative

    • 19 January, 2026
    • 17:16
    President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has stated that Uzbekistan is ready to join the international initiative for strengthening peace and resolving conflicts in the Middle East as a founding member of the Board of Peace for Gaza, according to Sherzod Asadov, Press Secretary to the President of Uzbekistan, Report informs.

    Asadov noted that Uzbekistan had received an official invitation from the United States to join the initiative.

    "Uzbekistan has been offered to join the Board of Peace as a founding state. Our head of state sent a reply letter to his American counterpart, expressing Uzbekistan"s readiness to join the Board of Peace as a founding member," he said.

    In his letter, President Mirziyoyev emphasized that this initiative is regarded as an important step toward resolving long-term conflicts in the Middle East and ensuring peace and stability in the region.

    Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also agreed to join the Board of Peace for Gaza.

    The Board of Peace is an intergovernmental organization led by the United States. Its stated purpose is to contribute to stability, restore reliable and lawful governance, and ensure lasting peace in territories affected by conflict or at risk of conflict. The board was proposed by US President Donald Trump in September 2025, and its establishment was officially announced by Trump on January 15, 2026.

    Trampın dəvətinə cavab olaraq Özbəkistan Qəzza üzrə Sülh Şurasına qoşulmağa hazır olduğunu bildirib
    Узбекистан в ответ на приглашение Трампа выразил готовность присоединиться к Совету мира по Газе

