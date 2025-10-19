US warned Iran before planned strike on Fordow nuclear site, expert says

Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Region
    • 19 October, 2025
    • 11:58
    The United States informed Iran in advance about its planned strike on the Fordow nuclear facility, according to Iranian conservative political analyst Foad Izadi, Report informs via the Azad Iran Telegram channel.

    Washington also warned Tehran of its intention to target the Fordow and Natanz nuclear sites and asked which US base Iran would strike in response.

    "The Americans said: ‘We will attack, and you will retaliate by striking one of our bases." They simply wanted to know which base we would choose," Izadi noted.

    On June 22, the US struck three nuclear facilities in Iran - Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz. The same day, Iran launched a retaliatory missile attack on the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

