Ukraine needs $15B in US weapons in 2026

    Region
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 17:52
    In 2026, Ukraine needs $15 billion in American weapons, which it receives through the PURL initiative, Olena Hetmanchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Mission to NATO, said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Report informs.

    According to her, Ukraine needs air defense systems, particularly Patriot and NASAMS. There is a clear list of countries that could donate them.

    "Therefore, of course, we continue to work intensively on this, because the need has been identified for this year under the PURL initiative – $15 billion," Hetmanchuk noted.

    Furthermore, she noted that Ukraine is working to ensure that Rammstein meetings are held according to a new logic.

    This is necessary to ensure a clear understanding of who is planning to make what contributions, she added.

