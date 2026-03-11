Costa: Strengthening EU-Azerbaijan ties more important than ever

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Foreign policy
    • 11 March, 2026
    President of the European Council Antonio Costa thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the warm reception in Baku, Report informs.

    "Thank you President Aliyev for your warm welcome to Baku.

    I"m looking forward to continuing our work on a new framework for closer EU and Azerbaijan cooperation that reflects our joint vision for the future.

    With rising global tensions and instability, strengthening ties between us is more important than ever.

    The EU stands in full solidarity with you and your people, as the dangerous military escalation in Iran and the Middle East risks having a direct impact on Azerbaijan, Costa said in a post on X.

    Koşta: Aİ-Azərbaycan münasibətlərinin möhkəmlənməsi dünyada artan gərginlik şəraitində hər zamankindən daha vacibdir
    Кошта: Укрепление отношений ЕС и Азербайджана становится как никогда важным в условиях напряженности в мире

