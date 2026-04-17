China's total installed nuclear power capacity has reached 125 million kilowatts (KW), ranking first globally, according to CCTV News, citing a blue book released by the China Nuclear Energy Association (CNEA) on Friday, Report informs via Global Times.

The document shows China currently operates 60 commercial nuclear reactors, with 36 under construction –representing over half of global nuclear construction. Another 16 units have been approved and await construction, according to CCTV News.

This year, China has broken ground on two new units and expects to bring seven units online, maintaining its position as the world's largest nuclear power builder, the report said.

The development of nuclear power constitutes an important component of China's nuclear energy sector. Under its medium- and long-term development objectives, China aims to build a strong nuclear power country by 2030, said the State Council Information Office, the Xinhua News Agency said