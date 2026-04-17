Nearly 740M barrels of oil transported via Baku–Supsa Pipeline

As of April 1, 2026, 738 million barrels of oil have been transported through the Baku–Supsa pipeline, Report informs, referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

According to the company, the pipeline was commissioned on April 17, 1999:

"This pipeline holds an important place in Azerbaijan's modern energy strategy, ensuring the export of Azerbaijani oil to world markets via the Black Sea. As one of the first international export projects implemented after the Contract of the Century, it made possible the first westward export of Azerbaijani oil. The Baku–Supsa pipeline contributed to the development of regional energy cooperation and laid a solid foundation for the realization of subsequent large-scale transportation projects."

The Baku–Supsa route is designed for transporting oil produced from the Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli block of fields. The pipeline is 837 km long: 775 km consists of a new pipeline with a diameter of 21 inches (530 mm), while 55 km is reconstructed pipeline. Its annual throughput capacity exceeds 7 million tons (145,000 barrels per day).

Transportation along this route was suspended in the spring of 2022, and currently all volumes of Azerbaijani oil are exported via the BTC pipeline.