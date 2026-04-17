Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Antalya Diplomacy Forum US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Antalya Diplomacy Forum US-Iran talks

    Alparslan Bayraktar: Türkiye has routes beyond Strait of Hormuz

    Region
    • 17 April, 2026
    • 12:45
    Alparslan Bayraktar: Türkiye has routes beyond Strait of Hormuz

    Oil does not pass only through the Strait of Hormuz; alternative routes also exist for Türkiye, Alparslan Bayraktar, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, said during the panel discussions on Redrawing the Global Energy Map: Security and Uncertainty at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Report informs.

    He noted that oil and natural gas will remain part of human life for a long time: "Türkiye has invested in international projects and must use existing infrastructure more efficiently. Natural gas is transported to the world via Türkiye, and the country has the capacity to transport up to 1.5 billion barrels of oil. Through the Iraq–Türkiye pipeline and the Ceyhan oil pipeline, oil is exported to various countries."

    Antalya Diplomacy Forum Alparslan Bayraktar oil transportation Strait of Hormuz
    Alparslan Bayraktar: Türkiyənin Hörmüzdən başqa alternativ marşrutları da var
    Байрактар: У Турции есть альтернативные маршруты, помимо Ормузского пролива

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