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    Zakir Hasanov reviews new military units in Azerbaijan's liberated lands

    Military
    • 17 April, 2026
    • 12:40
    Zakir Hasanov reviews new military units in Azerbaijan's liberated lands

    Pursuant to the instruction of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, ongoing measures to strengthen the Azerbaijan Army's material and technical capabilities, as well as to construct and modernize military infrastructure, are being successfully advanced, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

    The leadership of the Ministry of Defense reviewed the progress of overhaul and construction works at training centers and military units being newly built and comprehensively renovated in the liberated territories.

    The Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, was informed that improving the socio-living conditions of personnel remains a constant priority, and the necessary conditions are being created to ensure the effective organization of high-level service and combat activities.

    The ministry's leadership has issued relevant instructions to ensure that renovations and construction works are completed with high quality within the planned timeframe.

    Zakir Hasanov reviews new military units in Azerbaijan's liberated lands
    Zakir Hasanov reviews new military units in Azerbaijan's liberated lands
    Zakir Hasanov reviews new military units in Azerbaijan's liberated lands
    Zakir Hasanov reviews new military units in Azerbaijan's liberated lands
    Zakir Hasanov reviews new military units in Azerbaijan's liberated lands
    Zakir Hasanov reviews new military units in Azerbaijan's liberated lands
    Zakir Hasanov reviews new military units in Azerbaijan's liberated lands
    Zakir Hasanov reviews new military units in Azerbaijan's liberated lands
    Zakir Hasanov reviews new military units in Azerbaijan's liberated lands

    Zakir Hasanov Azerbaijan's liberated territories Armenian military units Ministry of Defence
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    Закир Гасанов ознакомился с работами, проведенными в воинских частях на освобожденных территориях

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    Zakir Hasanov reviews new military units in Azerbaijan's liberated lands

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