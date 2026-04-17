Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Antalya Diplomacy Forum US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Antalya Diplomacy Forum US-Iran talks

    Emin Agalarov: Azerbaijan-Russia Business Forum may become annual event

    Foreign policy
    • 17 April, 2026
    • 12:31
    Emin Agalarov: Azerbaijan-Russia Business Forum may become annual event

    Emin Agalarov, chairman of the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council, has proposed holding an annual "Azerbaijan-Russia" business forum, Report informs.

    Agalarov made the statement at a council meeting in Baku on Friday.

    "Last September, we organized the first Azerbaijan International Investment Forum at Sea Breeze with the support of President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani government. The event included working meetings with representatives of companies from Russia, China, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, and other countries. We plan to make the forum an annual event. In this regard, on behalf of the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council, I propose holding an annual "Russia-Azerbaijan" business forum at Sea Breeze," he said.

    Agalarov expressed confidence that holding an annual Azerbaijan-Russia business forum will contribute to strengthening trade relations.

    "Such a platform will be useful for developing dialogue between entrepreneurs and deepening bilateral economic ties," he added.

    Emin Agalarov Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2025)
    Emin Ağalarov: Azərbaycan-Rusiya biznes-forumu hər il keçirilə bilər
    Эмин Агаларов: Бизнес-форум Азербайджан-Россия может стать ежегодным

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