16 killed in magnitude-7 earthquake in China's Tibet
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- 23 October, 2026
- 07:57
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At least 16 people have been killed and 32 others injured after a magnitude-7 earthquake struck China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Report informs via Xinhua news agency.
The region's Emergency Management Center has activated a Level II emergency response.
Relevant agencies are currently coordinating search and rescue operations, providing medical assistance to those affected, and relocating residents to safe areas while arranging temporary accommodation.
Çində zəlzələ nəticəsində xəsarət alanların sayı 65 nəfərə çatıb - yenilənib
Число пострадавших при сильном землетрясении в Китае возросло до 65 - Обновлено
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