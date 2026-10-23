Rubio, Rutte discuss security in Black Sea
Other countries
- 23 October, 2026
- 08:28
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, according to the US State Department, Report informs.
The sides exchanged views on security issues in the Black Sea and ongoing efforts to reach an agreement on resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
They also discussed preparations for the meeting of NATO foreign ministers scheduled to take place in December.
Rubio və Rütte Qara dənizdə təhlükəsizliyi müzakirə ediblər
Рубио и Рютте обсудили урегулирование российско-украинского конфликта
Latest News
09:53
Infantino: Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan preparing for U-20 World CupFootball
09:48
All 67 Azerbaijani cities and districts to cover own spending in 2027Finance
09:29
Price of Brent oil up above $114 first since May - UpdateEnergy
09:26
Azerbaijan ends week in 24th place in UEFA rankingsSports
09:23
Azerbaijan's draft 2027 state budget submitted to parliamentFinance
09:20
CBA currency exchange rates (23.10.2026)Finance
09:09
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (23.10.2026)Finance
09:01
Ukraine, Finland sign seven agreements worth €300 millionOther countries
08:40
Secretary General: Armenia de facto withdraws from CSTORegion