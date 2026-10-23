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    Rubio, Rutte discuss security in Black Sea

    Other countries
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 08:28
    Rubio, Rutte discuss security in Black Sea

    US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, according to the US State Department, Report informs.

    The sides exchanged views on security issues in the Black Sea and ongoing efforts to reach an agreement on resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

    They also discussed preparations for the meeting of NATO foreign ministers scheduled to take place in December.

    Marco Rubio Mark Rutte North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) United States of America
    Rubio və Rütte Qara dənizdə təhlükəsizliyi müzakirə ediblər
    Рубио и Рютте обсудили урегулирование российско-украинского конфликта
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    44 filmi

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