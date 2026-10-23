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    Secretary General: Armenia de facto withdraws from CSTO

    Region
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 08:40
    Secretary General: Armenia de facto withdraws from CSTO

    Armenia has de facto withdrawn from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), according to the organization's Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov, Report informs.

    Speaking to TASS, Masadykov said that Armenia no longer participates in the organization's key activities and decision-making processes.

    According to him, the CSTO continues to send documents to Yerevan for coordination, but the Armenian side consistently responds that it does not take part in discussions or decision-making while not objecting to decisions being adopted in a limited format.

    "In other words, they are not obstructing our work, the organization continues to function, and decisions are being made. They listen to the weekly reports but do not participate in our main activities. In principle, they have already de facto left the CSTO on their own," Masadykov said.

    Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told parliament that he supported Armenia's exclusion from the CSTO and would welcome such a development.

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