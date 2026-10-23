Georgian PM receives four Central Asian Foreign Ministers

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Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has hosted the foreign ministers of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan at an official dinner, Report informs, citing the Georgian government.

Kobakhidze thanked the guests for their visit and stressed that deepening relations with Central Asian countries and expanding cooperation across sectors are priorities for the Georgian government.

A meeting of the foreign ministers of Georgia and the Central Asian countries will be held in Batumi on October 23.

As part of the visit, Georgia's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili is expected to hold bilateral talks with her counterparts.